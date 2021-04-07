The State Department revealed on Tuesday that the Biden administration is speaking with allies regarding a "joint approach" for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, according to the Associated Press. The discussions are related to China and the country's human rights record.

Initially, the State Department suggested that the 2022 Olympics could be boycotted in an effort to protest China's human rights abuses. However, a senior official told the Associated Press that the United States boycotting the games isn't something that's currently on the table.

State Department spokesman Ned Price didn't reveal when a decision regarding the 2022 Olympics would be made, but noted there is still nearly a year before the Beijing Games are set to begin. He also said that a boycott very well may be discussed at some point.

"These Games remain some time away. I wouldn't want to put a timeframe on it, but these discussions are underway," Price said when asked about a potential joint boycott of the games between the U.S. and its allies. "It is something that we certainly wish to discuss and it is certainly something that we understand that a coordinated approach will be not only in our interest, but also in the interest of our allies and partners. So this is one of the issues that is on the agenda, both now and going forward."

As it currently stands, the United States is talking with its allies around the world about how to handle China's human rights issues -- and that includes conversations about what to do regarding the 2020 Olympics.

"Part of our review of those Olympics and our thinking will involve close consultations with partners and allies around the world," Price said.

Human rights activists have already called for the United States to boycott the 2022 Olympics, which are slated to begin in February of 2022. This past September, a coalition of human rights group sent a letter to the International Olympic Committee asking the organization to "reverse its mistake in awarding Beijing the honor of hosting the Winter Olympic Games in 2022."

The letter also stated that Beijing hosting the 2008 Olympics didn't help China's human rights record in any way, seeing how it is still a top of conversation 14 years later. The human rights group claimed that the Chinese government has incarcerated over one million Uighurs, a predominately Muslim group.