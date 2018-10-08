Bode Miller and Morgan Beck welcome a baby boy four months after the death of daughter
The couple's 19-month old daughter drowned in June
Former Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife, pro volleyball player Morgan Beck, welcomed a son on Friday afternoon. It's the couple's third child together, and Miller's fifth in total.
Their newborn son arrives four months following the death of their 19-month old daughter, Emeline. While visiting a neighbor's home back in June, Beck realized that Emeline had wandered off before finding her in a backyard swimming pool, where she accidentally drowned.
Paramedics unsuccessfully attempted to resuscitate the child before rushing her to a Southern California hospital, where she was pronounced dead the next day.
Afterward, Bode posted a heartbreaking message on Instagram.
"We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday," the skier wrote. "Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to its fullest every day. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time."
While nothing will ever be able to completely heal the pain of losing a child, especially in such tragic fashion, the arrival of the couple's newborn son may bring some much-needed light and happiness to their home.
The couple has yet to reveal the boy's name, but they did share a picture with the TODAY Show.
Miller, 40, is a six-time Olympic medalist, which includes a gold medal from the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. Beck, 31, competes professionally for AVP Pro, USA Volleyball and AVP Young Guns.
