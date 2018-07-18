Bode Miller's wife, Morgan Beck, addresses the death of couple's 19-month-old daughter

A month after losing her 19-month-old daughter Emeline, Morgan Beck has spoken out about the death via Instagram.

A former pro volleyball player and the wife of U.S. Olympic skier Bode Miller, Beck wrote Tuesday that "it's been 37 days since I've held my baby girl" and "I pray to God no other parent feels this pain."

Amid an Orange County sheriff department's investigation into the death of Emeline, who was found in a swimming pool, Beck also advocated for awareness of child drowning: "Drowning is the NUMBER ONE cause of death in children ages 1-4," she wrote. "We talk about vaccinations, car seats, organic foods, screen time, etc. at length ... but not the number one risk your childrens' lives face."

After the passing of Emeline, Miller's fourth child and his second with Beck, the couple released the following statement: