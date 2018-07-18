Bode Miller's wife, Morgan Beck, addresses the death of couple's 19-month-old daughter

Emeline Miller passed away on June 10 after drowning in a swimming pool

USATSI

A month after losing her 19-month-old daughter Emeline, Morgan Beck has spoken out about the death via Instagram.

A former pro volleyball player and the wife of U.S. Olympic skier Bode Miller, Beck wrote Tuesday that "it's been 37 days since I've held my baby girl" and "I pray to God no other parent feels this pain."

Amid an Orange County sheriff department's investigation into the death of Emeline, who was found in a swimming pool, Beck also advocated for awareness of child drowning: "Drowning is the NUMBER ONE cause of death in children ages 1-4," she wrote. "We talk about vaccinations, car seats, organic foods, screen time, etc. at length ... but not the number one risk your childrens' lives face."

After the passing of Emeline, Miller's fourth child and his second with Beck, the couple released the following statement:

We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it's fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time. 

Our Latest Stories