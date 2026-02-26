Team USA men's hockey star Brady Tkachuk is not fond of an AI-altered video the White House posted this week to its official TikTok account depicting him belittling Canadians. Tkachuk, who helped guide Team USA to a gold medal in the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, said the disparaging remarks in the clip would "never come out of my mouth."

The White House's post came after President Donald Trump made what Hilary Knight, the captain of the U.S. women's hockey team, called a "distasteful" joke about the women's team, which also defeated Canada to win the gold in Italy.

The video shows Tkachuk at a press conference at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and references Canadian fans booing the United States national anthem at the tournament. Tensions between the two countries were high during last February's event after Trump announced he would impose tariffs against Canada.

"They booed our national anthem, so I had to come out and teach those maple syrup-eating f---s a lesson," Tkachuk was made to say in the doctored video. "Canada, we own you, little bro."

Canada defeated the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off final.

"It's clearly fake, because it's not my voice and not my lips moving," Tkachuk said Thursday at an Ottawa Senators media availability. "I'm not in control of any of those accounts. I know that those words would never come out of my mouth. Can't do anything about it."

U.S. women's hockey team captain Hilary Knight responds to President Trump's 'distasteful' joke Austin Nivison

Tkachuk plays professionally in Canada and said the thought of not playing north of the border has never crossed his mind. He has spent the first seven years of his NHL career in Ottawa after the Senators selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

A reporter asked Tkachuk if he liked the White House's video.

"It's not my voice, not what I was saying," Tkachuk said. "I would never say that. That's not who I am. So I guess I don't like that video because that just would never come out of my mouth. Never thought. I'll leave it at that."

Tkachuk also denied that he was the individual who told Trump to "close the northern border" when the President called the men's hockey team after its win over Canada in Sunday's Olympic final.

"I've been seeing stuff that people think it's me, but if you watch the video, that's not my voice and something that I'd never say," Tkachuk said. "I don't really know how that kind of took a storm on its own when I play here and give everything I have here. I just think that's something that never a thought would happen in my head and especially would never say it. It's crazy when things go on social media, how fast they go. Of course, I would never say anything like that."

The men's hockey team attended the State of the Union address on Tuesday after receiving an invitation from Trump. The women's team declined its invitation.