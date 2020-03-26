Britney Spears claims she crushed Usain Bolt's world record for 100-meter dash

Britney Spears is probably being more productive than you during the coronavirus quarantine. While many people are distracting themselves by catching up on television shows and movies while there are no sports, she is getting her fitness on in a big way. On Wednesday, the pop star posted on her Instagram account that she ran a blazing 5.97 in the 100-meter dash.

To put that alleged time into perspective, Usain Bolt currently holds the men's world record with a time of 9.58 seconds, which he set back in 2009. Florence Griffith Joyner ran a women'a best 10.49 time in the 100-meter dash in 1988.

So if Spears is telling the truth, she eclipsed -- shattered -- Bolt's time, again, the world record, by almost four seconds. The same Bolt that has eight Olympic gold medals on his resume. She also claimed that she normally runs the 100-meter dash in six or seven seconds. If this is actually true, she should be participating in the Olympics and has missed her true calling in life.

To make this even more interesting, Spears claimed that she ran the 100-meter dash in nine seconds on her first attempt and now she's shattering world records. Scrolling through the comments on her Instagram post, even her fans are having a tough time wrapping their head around Spears running a 5.97. We'll all have to wait till social distancing ends to see in person if this is all true.