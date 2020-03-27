Britney Spears says claims she crushed Usain Bolt's world record for 100-meter dash were just a joke
The pop star posted that she had shattered Usain Bolt's world record if this number is true
Britney Spears is probably being more productive than you during the coronavirus quarantine. While many people are distracting themselves by catching up on television shows and movies while there are no sports, she is getting her fitness on in a big way. Such a big way, in fact, that on Wednesday, the pop star posted on her Instagram account that she ran a blazing 5.97 in the 100-meter dash.
To put that alleged time into perspective, Usain Bolt currently holds the men's world record with a time of 9.58 seconds, which he set back in 2009. Florence Griffith Joyner ran a women's best 10.49 time in the 100-meter dash in 1988.
You can check out the claim, that was made in a since-deleted Instagram post, in this screenshot on Twitter.
Spears is now saying that the initial post was just in good fun in a more recent post to the social media site.
In the first post, Spears claimed that she normally runs the 100-meter dash in six or seven seconds. If this were actually true, we should all be looking forward to her trying to qualify for the recently postponed 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
