Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel continued to shine in the second-to-last night of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials. Dressel won the 100-meter butterfly, and Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle, which means each athlete will be competing in that respective race in Tokyo for the 2021 Olympic Games.

In addition to the butterfly, Dressel will also be competing in the 50-meter freestyle. His third event is the 100m freestyle, and he might even participate in all four relays. Should he be able to compete in all the events he's trying out for, he'd be able to join greats like Michael Phelps and Mark Spitz as the only swimmers to win seven swimming medals at a single Summer Olympics.

Ledecky, as many have come to expect with her and her career, finished far ahead of the rest of the competition. She won by more than five seconds in the race, but there was still interest in who would take the second-place spot since it was so close.

That was decided by a mere 15-hundredths of a second, when 15-year-old Katie Grimes beat Haley Anderson to the wall for the second individual spot in the Olympics. The resulting loss means Anderson, 29, will not compete in an Olympic pool, though she still qualified for Tokyo in marathon swimming.