A spot in the gold-medal game is on the line when top-seeded Canada takes on Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey competition on Friday. The winner will take on the winner between the United States and Slovakia on Sunday. Canada advanced to the semifinals with a 4-3 overtime win over Czechia on Wednesday. Finland defeated Switzerland 3-2 in overtime in their quarterfinal.

Canada enters as the -430 favorite, per FanDuel Sportsbook, while Finland is at +330. The over/under in total goals is 5.5. Friday's puck drop is set for 10:40 a.m. ET from Palaltalia, Milan. Before making any 2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey semifinals picks or Olympic predictions, you need to see what Matthew Severance has to say.

Finland vs. Canada money line: Canada -430, Finland +330 Finland vs. Canada over/under: 5.5 goals Finland vs. Canada puck line: Canada -1.5 (-140)

2026 Winter Olympics Canada vs. Finland semifinal picks

For the 2026 Winter Olympics hockey semifinal between Canada and Finland, Severance is taking the Under 5.5 goals (-115) at 10:40 a.m. ET. The teams have met 27 times, with each team winning 13 games. The Fins hold an edge in total goals at 74-70. The teams have split each of the last six meetings.

Finland is 3-1 in the competition. After losing 4-1 to Slovakia, the Fins beat Sweden 4-1 and Italy 11-0 in Group B play, before beating Switzerland on Wednesday. Canada won Group A with a 5-0 win over Czechia, 5-1 win over Switzerland and 10-2 triumph over France, before beating Czechia in overtime in the quarterfinals. See his other picks at SportsLine.

