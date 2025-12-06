The 2026 Winter Olympics are just a couple months away, and NHL players will participate for the first time since 2014. That means that Canada will be even more loaded than usual with superstars at nearly every position on the ice.

Hockey Canada general manager Doug Armstrong has a lot of tough decisions to make as he finalizes his roster over the next month, but it's a good problem to have. Some of the easier calls have already been made as Canada announced its first six players back in June.

Connor McDavid (Oilers), Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche), Sam Reinhart (Panthers), Brayden Point (Lightning), Sidney Crosby (Penguins) and Cale Makar (Avalanche) will all make the trip to Italy. The question is what other 19 players will be joining them?

That's what I'll attempt to answer today as I project Canada's full roster for the 2026 Olympics. This projection is based on how players have performed over the last year, with recent play being weighted a bit more heavily. I did the same with a look at Team USA if you want to check that out.

Here's how Canada's Olympic roster decisions should shake out, using the 4 Nations Face-Off roster as something of a base:

*denotes player already announced on roster

Forwards

Connor Bedard, Blackhawks

Macklin Celebrini, Sharks

Sidney Crosby, Penguins*

Brandon Hagel, Lightning

Seth Jarvis, Hurricanes

Wyatt Johnston, Stars

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche*

Brad Marchand, Panthers

Mitch Marner, Golden Knights

Connor McDavid, Oilers*

Brayden Point, Lightning*

Sam Reinhart, Panthers*

Mark Scheifele, Jets

Nick Suzuki, Canadiens

Canada's biggest advantage is up front. No other country can match the Canadians' star power at the top or their absurd depth. Of course, that means some great players will get left off the roster.

With five forwards already locked in, that left nine spots up for grabs. The headliners there are young stars Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini. Maybe Armstrong doesn't want to take both, but at this point it's hard to deny them. Celebrini is tied for second in the NHL with 40 points and Bedard is fourth with 39. Look at what those two do on a nightly basis and tell me they don't deserved an Olympic nod.

Mark Scheifele is another player who wasn't on the 4 Nations roster, but he has carried the Winnipeg Jets' offense this season. He's producing at a 107-point pace, and Canada wouldn't ask him to play a huge role, but Scheifele would be an excellent bottom-six scorer for the Canadians.

Beyond those decisions, Wyatt Johnston has more than earned his spot. He's second on the Stars in goals (16) and third in points (31). Over the last couple years, he's proven to be a rising star in the NHL. The same can be said for Nick Suzuki and Seth Jarvis.

Defensemen

Evan Bouchard, Oilers

Jakob Chychrun, Capitals

Cale Makar, Avalanche*

Josh Morrissey, Jets

Colton Parayko, Blues

Matthew Schaefer, Islanders

Shea Theodore, Golden Knights

Devon Toews, Avalanche

Let's start with the controversial call here. I think Evan Bouchard should be on this roster. Yes, when he makes a defensive error, it's usually of the catastrophic variety. That said, Bouchard brings immense upside to this roster. Put his puck-moving ability on the ice with that collection of forwards, and you have a dangerous mix.

No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer has played his way onto this roster, and you can't tell me otherwise. Schaefer is tied for the rookie scoring lead with 20 points, and the Islanders own a plus-10 goal differential with him on the ice at five-on-five. There might be some concern Schaefer could be overwhelmed by the moment, but that certainly hasn't been an issue at the NHL level yet.

The other surprise -- even to me when putting together this projection -- was Jakob Chychrun. He's produced on the offensive end with 24 points, and he's been driving play for the Capitals. Given the choice between young Stars defenseman Thomas Harley and Chychrun, I would have to go with the latter right now, and that's coming from someone who was on the Harley hype train last year.

Goalies

Jet Greaves, Blue Jackets

Logan Thompson, Capitals

Scott Wedgewood, Avalanche

If the above list didn't make it obvious enough, Canada has a goaltending issue. It used to produce superstars at the position, but that just hasn't been the case lately. As such, all three spots are very much up for grabs.

The easiest projection here has to be Logan Thompson, who has been great for the Capitals dating back to last season. His 21.8 goals saved above average over that span rank sixth in the league, per Natural Stat Trick.

Given the options at Canada's disposal, it cannot ignore what Scott Wedgewood is doing right now. He's third in the league with 10.6 goals saved above average are third in the NHL, and his .833 high-danger save percentage is terrific. He should get the not over a struggling Jordan Binnington with ease.

The third goalie spot is really tough to read because there aren't many good options at all. Greaves, however, has shown that he can be a steady presence for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Because of the roster in front of the crease, steady is all Canada really needs out of its goaltender.