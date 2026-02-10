Teams expected to meet for the gold medal meet when Canada battles the United States in a Group A preliminary matchup on Tuesday at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Canada is coming off a 5-1 win over Czechia, while the United States defeated Switzerland 5-0 on Tuesday. The United States (3-0), who has outscored its opponents 15-1, won the silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Games. Canada (2-0), who has outscored its opponents 9-1, won the gold medal in 2022.

Opening faceoff is set for 2:10 p.m. ET from Palaltalia in Milan, Italy.

Here are the latest Winter Olympics and trends for Canada vs. United States:

Canada vs. United States over/under: 5.5 goals
Canada vs. United States puck line: United States -1.5 (+145)

Canada vs. United States women's hockey preview

Canada and the United States have met 194 previous times, with Canada holding a 108-85-1 edge. In the Olympic Games, Canada holds a 7-3 edge head-to-head, winning five gold medals to the U.S.'s two.

The teams have met in the gold medal game in each of the last four Winter Olympics, with Canada winning three of those. Canada earned a 3-2 win over the USA in the 2022 Beijing Games, while the United States earned a 3-2 shootout victory at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. The teams have combined for five or fewer goals scored in each of the last four Olympic gold medal meetings.

Of the seven Winter Olympics featuring women's hockey, the United States and Canada have met six times in the gold medal game. The only exception was at the 2006 Torino Olympics, when Canada defeated Sweden 4-1 for gold.

So who wins United States vs. Canada, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Canada vs. United States match to back, all from the expert who has crushed his past Olympics picks, and find out.