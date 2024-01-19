Canadian pole vaulter Shawn Barber, who competed at the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Olympics, has died at the age of 29, according to the Associated Press. Barber passed away at his home in Kingwood, Texas.

Barber had reportedly been dealing with some health issues at the time of his death. His agent, Paul Doyle, said Barber was a talented athlete and an excellent person.

"More than just an incredible athlete, Shawn was such a good-hearted person that always put others ahead of himself," Doyle said in a statement. "It's tragic to lose such a good person at such a young age."

Barber won the Pan American Junior Championships in 2013, and he was a star at the University of Akron. While competing for the Zips, Barber won consecutive NCAA titles in 2014 and 2015.

Barber's career took an even bigger step forward in 2015 when he took first place in the Pan American Games and World Championships.

One year later, Barber won first in the pole vault at the World Indoor Tour before competing in the 2016 Olympics. In Rio de Janeiro, Barber reached the pole vault final and finished 10th in the event.