CeCe Telfer, a transgender woman who won the NCAA title in 400-meter hurdles in 2019, will not be able to compete at the US Olympic trials, USA Track and Field announced on Thursday. Telfer is ineligible in that same event at the trials due to her testosterone levels.

A requirement under the guidelines need to compete in the female category is that an athlete's testosterone levels must be less than five nanomoles per liter for a period of at least 12 months. USATF said Telfer did not meet those requirements.

The USATF first notified Telfer of her high nanomoles levels on June 17, and they also gave her "the opportunity to demonstrate her eligibility so that she could compete at the US Olympic Team Trials."

But Telfer is looking past the Olympics and preparing for what comes next.

"The model of grace in the face of adversity, CeCe will respect USA Track & Field's decision on her eligibility to compete at the US Olympic Trials this Friday in Eugene," David McFarland, Telfer's agent, said, according to CNN. "CeCe has turned her focus towards the future and is continuing to train. She will compete on the national -- and world -- stage again soon."

The USATF added that it "strongly supports inclusivity and providing a clear path to participation in the sport for all, while also maintaining competitive fairness."







