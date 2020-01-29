China cancels first alpine ski World Cup races due to coronavirus outbreak

With the coronavirus continuing to spread, the Chinese Ski Association and the Yanqing Local Organizing Committee announced on Wednesday that the first FIS Alpine Ski World Cup World Cup races have been cancelled. The races were originally schedule for Feb. 15 and 16.

The men's downhill and super-G races were slated to take place during that two-day period. The course was going to be set up in Yanqing, China, which is where the course for the 2022 Winter Olympics will be.

"Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV, we have been paying close attention to its impact on the 2019/2020 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Yanqing and have taken active precautionary measures under the guidelines of local health and disease control authorities," Yanqing organizers said. "At present, the outbreak has not ended and Beijing municipal government is taking proactive measures to contain the spread of the virus. We take the health of athletes, coaches, journalists, fans, and staff seriously. FIS, the Chinese Ski Association, and the Yanqing Organising Committee have therefore come to the decision to cancel the event."

The coronavirus has been found in nearly 6,000 people in China, according to CBS News. It has spread to other countries as well, and the United States government is reportedly considering a travel ban to and from China as the virus continues to spread. As it stands right now, over 130 people have died from the coronavirus in China.

Women's races are scheduled to take place in Yanqing next year and men's events could be rescheduled to take place on the same course.

An official announcement for rescheduling the canceled World Cup events will happen at a later date.