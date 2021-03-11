The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and China announced on Thursday that they are collaborating to offer COVID-19 vaccines to athletes and teams for the both the upcoming Olympics and Paralympics. The announcement was made during an online IOC meeting.

The vaccines will be distributed through international agencies or existing vaccine agreements countries have with China, according to IOC president Thomas Bach.

Bach responded to the news with gratitude saying,

"We are grateful for this offer, which is in the true Olympic spirit of solidarity," Bach said.

He added that the IOC would pay for extra doses for participants in the games.

Bach added that it is also a way to help protect those who live in Japan. He said it is "our demonstration of solidarity with the Japanese people for whom we have such high respect and whom we hold in such high regard."

Countries that take advantage of the offer for their athletes will also be given extra vaccines doses. The IOC said it will "pay for two doses more" for every dose used by an athlete, and those excess doses will be available to be used on the general public.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics are scheduled for July and the 2020 Winter Games in Beijing are scheduled for February.