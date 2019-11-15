Chinese swimmer Sun Yang defends his failing to take recent doping test

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang recently failed to take a doping test in preparation for the 2020 Olympics. Yang even had a reason for why he didn't take the test.

Yang testified that inspectors that were going to be taking blood and urine samples didn't have proper identification paperwork. The two sides also had translation issues due to the language barrier during the hearing.

"During inspection, I realized they don't have any authorized papers to prove their identification," Sun said in his testimony.

Yang refused to cooperate with three officials during a random test back in Sept. 2018. However, Yang's claims were disputed and the inspectors had the proper identification in order to administer the test.

This most recent case has yet to reach a verdict as of Friday afternoon and one may not be reached until next year. If the ruling doesn't go in Yang's favor, he could be banned from competing at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Yang has been a swimming star for China in recent years. He became the Chinese man to win an Olympic gold medal in swimming with wins in the 400-meter freestyle and 1500-meter freestyle at the 2012 London Olympics.

In addition, Yang also won a gold medal at the 200-meter freestyle in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Over the course of his professional career, Yang has 11 world championships to his credit.