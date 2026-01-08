Chloe Kim, the two-time defending Olympic gold medalist in women's snowboard halfpipe, announced she dislocated her shoulder in her second day of training for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Kim posted a video to Instagram providing an update on her injury as well as video of the fall, which appeared to be a freak accident as her board got caught in the snow as she went up the wall of the halfpipe and she fell shoulder first into the face of the halfpipe wall.

"I'm currently in Switzerland, and on my second day training, I took the silliest fall," Kim said. "And that ultimately resulted in me dislocating my shoulder. Just so fun."

Kim said she won't know the extent of the injury or a timetable for her potential return to the slopes until she has an MRI on Friday. She's hopeful it won't prevent her from competing in the upcoming Olympics, which begin on Feb. 6 in Italy, and noted she has range of motion and isn't in too much pain.

Kim is an eight-time X Games gold medalist in superpipe to go along with her two Olympic gold medals, and figures to be among the favorites again in Milano Cortina. However, after pulling out of the final tune-up event with an undisclosed injury at the U.S. Grand Prix in December, her dislocated shoulder suffered in Switzerland figures to at minimum cause her an unwanted delay in preparations for the Games.