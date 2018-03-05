Chloe Kim to Frances McDormand after Oscars shout-out: Let's go snowboarding
McDormand, after winning her second career Oscar, said she felt like Kim in the Olympic halfpipe
Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim has a big fan in Frances McDormand, which she discovered Sunday night when McDormand shouted out the 18-year-old halfpipe snowboarding phenom at the Oscars. McDormand, in a moving acceptance speech after winning her second career Oscar for her role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," started off by saying, "I think is what Chloe Kim must have felt like after doing back-to-back 1080s in the Olympic halfpipe."
Check it out:
A short while later, Kim tweeted out the perfect reaction to McDormand's speech, then invited McDormand to go snowboarding with her sometime.
McDormand getting lessons on how to shred from Kim is definitely an Instagram post we'd love to see. McDormand also asked all of the female nominees at Sunday's Oscars ceremony to stand up and be recognized, which included Margot Robbie, one of the nominees for best actress in a leading role with McDormand, for her portrayal of Tonya Harding in "I, Tonya."
So, the Winter Olympics were definitely represented at the 2018 Oscars, as was Kobe Bryant, who won an Academy Award for his short film, "Dear Basketball."
Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, attending the Oscars himself, had maybe the best reaction to McDormand's acceptance speech.
