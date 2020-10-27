After missed doping tests, defending world champion 100-meter sprinter Christian Coleman has been banned from competition for two years. The international disciplinary panel handed down the punishment after the American missed multiple doping tests.

As of now, Coleman will not be able to participate in the Tokyo Olympics, though he can appeal the ban. His attorney, Howard Jacobs, says Coleman will definitely make that appeal. Coleman has 30 days to file. If he does appeal and it is not successful, or if he ends up not appealing, his ban will run through May 13, 2022.

In June, he was suspended by the provisionally by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), after the organization said he missed three doping tests in a 12-month span.

Athletes are required to tell the AIU where they are for an hour a day when they can be tested and Coleman did not provide his whereabouts. The AIU said despite the suspension, "there is no suggestion that the Athlete has ever taken any Prohibited Substance."

The AIU continued, saying, "Unfortunately, we see this case as involving behaviour by the Athlete as very careless at best and reckless at worst."

Coleman said he was shopping for Christmas presents when he missed a Dec. 9 test and was then eating Chipotle as he watched football. The 24-year-old also claimed the drug-test collectors did not properly contact him, calling it a "a purposeful attempt to get me to miss a test."

The collectors tell a different story, saying they were at his home for an hour.

Looking at the receipts from his purchases, AIU says it would be "impossible" for his story to be true, saying there was not the proper amount of time for him to go back home after Chipotle and leave again. They said the distances made the story false.

"It is obvious that in fact the Athlete did not go home until after making his [later] purchase," the panel said.

Coleman is considered one of the fasted men in the world. He had the sixth-fastest time recorded in the 100-meter dash with his 9.76 seconds time. He holds the world record for the 60-meter dash.

In 2019 he had a separate ban regarding a whereabouts violation, but successfully appealed it on a technicality.