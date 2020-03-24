Coronavirus: 2020 Olympic Games postponement has 'no impact' on 2024 Olympics in Paris

On Tuesday, the 2020 Olympics were postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. However, head of the organizing committee Tony Estanguet told AFP that the postponement of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo will have "no impact" on the 2024 Olympics that are slated to take place in Paris.

The 2020 Olympics will be pushed back until 2021 and likely will take place "no later than summer 2021," according to International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"The 2024 Games will be held in the summer of 2024," Estanguet said. "There is no impact on the date."

The 2020 Olympics were scheduled to be held from July 24-Aug. 9 this summer. However, with the majority of sporting events being canceled or postponed for the foreseeable future, organizers believed it was too dangerous for all parties to participate in the latest edition of the Olympic Games.

"In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community," a joint statement from Bach and Prime Minister Abe read.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been at least 400,000 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, according to CBS News, and more than 17,000 people have died due to the virus. In addition, multiple states are under a state of emergency, politicians from the local to federal level along with public health officials are recommending large gatherings of people -- including sporting events -- in coronavirus hotspots be canceled or closed to the public.

"It was the best decision for the athletes, for all the players in the Games," Estanguet added. "We are advancing on our schedule independently of that of Tokyo."

The COVID-19 outbreak has put the seasons of the MLB, NBA, and NHL and many other up in the air and it's unknown if or when they will resume.