Runner Desiree Linden made history on Tuesday when she became the first woman to finish a 50K race in under three hours. Her final time was 2 hours, 59 minutes and 54 seconds.

To put into perspective how impressive that time is, the previous women's 50K record -- held by Great Britain's Aly Dixon -- was 3:07:20. That mark was set in 2019.

Linden broke the record on a deserted bike path outside of Eugene, Oregon, according to RunnersWorld.com. She said just running under three hours was her goal, and addd that Dixon has shown her support even though her record has been shattered.

"I was very conscious of I want this to be under three hours ... To be me [running 50K in under three hours] was the big high-end goal. It's nice to achieve that," Linden told the Arizona Republic. "Aly Dixon took a nice chunk of time off [the 50K record]. She's been so supportive of this effort. It speaks to women in sports and women in running specifically. We want to push things forward, we want to see progress and recognition.

"We got a little bit of pushback on hyping this event, but that's the point. Let's get people excited. I hope this record does move forward."

Linden will not be at part of the Tokyo Olympic marathon team because she missed a berth by one place, falling in fourth in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials. Competing in Tokyo would've been her third trip to the Olympics. After falling short of that goal, Linden set a new goal to run almost 500 miles in a month and trained for another month to run 50K in under three hours.

The 2018 Boston Marathon winner said that running in Arizona specifically has helped her training.

"We found some new places to do workouts that were incredibly challenging but beautiful roads, super wide shoulders to run on," she said. "Arizona will always be a staple in my winter training."