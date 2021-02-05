Dianne Durham, the first Black woman to win a United States Gymnastics national championship, died on Thursday at the age of 52. Her husband Tom Drahozal told the Associated Press that Durham had a "short illness."

Durham made history during the 1983 national championships -- at the all-around specifically -- when she became the first Black woman to win an event. Since then, many Black gymnasts have led the United States to wins at both the national championships and Olympics.

"I think between her and Mary Lou Retton, they felt they introduced more of a power gymnastics," Drahozal. told the Associated Press. "Dianne was a pioneer for Black gymnasts as well ... She paved the way for others."

USA Gymnastics president Li Li Leung described Durham as a "trailblazer" and told the AP that the organization is "heartbroken."

"As an icon and trailblazer in our sport, Dianne opened doors for generations of gymnasts who came after her, and her legacy carries on each day in gyms across the country," Leung said. "Our thoughts are with her friends and family during this difficult time."

After also winning the McDonald's International Invitational in 1983, Durham -- along with Retton -- trained with the famed duo of Bela and Martha Karolyi. She seemingly was set to represent the United States in the 1984 Olympics, but ended up missing the 1983 world championships and came in sixth place after the first day of the 1984 Olympic trials while nursing an ankle injury

Due to the situation, Durham split from Karolyi and ended up walking away from competition and never participated in the Olympics. She instead went on the become a judge, coach and motivational speaker.

"Unfortunately, she didn't get into the Olympics because of politics," Drahozal said. "I think she'd come to terms with it. She was doing professional shows (when we met in 1992). But she had told me, 'It was what it was, I can't go back and redo it again.'"