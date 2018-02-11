Do the judges favor Shaun White? His Olympics halfpipe competitors say so

When Shaun White secured a fourth trip to the Winter Olympics in January, he did so with a perfect run at the U.S. Grand Prix in Snowmass, Colo. His 100-point finish marked a stunning journey to Pyeongchang for the two-time gold medalist, who needed 62 stitches after an October injury and then placed 14th at an Olympic qualifier in December.

Some of White's fellow snowboarders, however, weren't too stoked about the way "The Flying Tomato" flew into South Korea.

As Chico Harlan reported for The Washington Post on Saturday, several White rivals, including Scotty James, Australia's flag-bearer at the 2018 Winter Games, believe judges are inherently biased in White's favor, as evidenced by the Team USA star's perfect score.

"I feel like there have been times I was a bit shafted," said James, per Harlan. "[In Colorado] I had question marks and had some words with the judges. Not because of getting second place -- I am not a sore loser. I was just curious as to the 100."

James, who told Harlan that White himself "would tell you that wasn't a perfect 100," isn't the only snowboarder sounding off.

Over the past few days, British snowboarder Aimee Fuller was quoted in several British papers saying White gets points just for being White. "Every [other] snowboarder starts from the bottom and they earn their points," she said. "Shaun starts at the top and they deduct his points, so unless he does anything particularly wrong, he's staying at the top."

White will start his run at a third gold medal on Monday, when men's qualifying for halfpipe competition kicks off.