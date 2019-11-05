Dutch Olympian Madiea Ghafoor sentenced to jail for smuggling 110 pounds of ecstasy

Dutch Olympian Madiea Ghafoor has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison on drug smuggling charges, according to CNN. During a routine vehicle border check in Germany back in June, Ghafoor was discovered to be in possession of more than 110 pounds of ecstasy and between two and three pounds of methamphetamines.

Converted to U.S. dollars, there was more than $2.5 million worth of drugs in the trunk of the car, BBC reports.

On Monday at court in Kleve, Germany, the 27-year-old was found guilty of the drug smuggling offenses. The Olympian claimed she believed they were performance-enhancing drugs for doping -- not narcotics -- and that she was looking for an edge in competition, according to CNN.

Ghafoor pled not guilty to the drug smuggling charges and did not disclose who she obtained the substances from in order to protect the safety of her family.

The Dutch Athletics Union, which in a statement said they are "stunned" by this situation, told CNN the case has been handed over to the doping authorities,

A statement, according to a translation by CNN, reads:

"With the ruling of the German court, the Athletics Union has obtained clarity regarding the question of guilt and rejects the actions of Ghafoo. The Athletics Union condemns any use or trade in doping or drugs and fully commits itself to the Dutch Doping Law. We regret the situation that has arisen for Madiea Ghafoor and her family."

The Dutch Athletic Union will investigate further to see if anyone else was involved or if Ghafoor acted alone. She competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 4x400 relay.