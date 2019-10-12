Eliud Kipchoge becomes first athlete to run marathon in less than two hours, but it's not a world record

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge etched his name in the record books as the first athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours.

Kipchoge finished the INEOS 1:59 challenge in 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 40.2 seconds on Saturday in Vienna, Austria, but the accomplishment did not officially break his own world record.

The event was put together as an attempt for Kipchoge to complete the marathon in under two hours, and he was supported by 36 pacemakers that ran with him throughout the race. In addition, the pacemakers were assisted by a pace car equipped with a laser beam that projected the position on the road.

HE. HAS. DONE. IT.@EliudKipchoge is the first human to run a marathon in less than two hours!



His official time of 1:59:40 is now immortal.#INEOS159 #NoHumanIsLimited pic.twitter.com/wD6clIzHM0 — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) October 12, 2019

"After Roger Bannister [ran the first four-minute mile] in 1954, it took another 63 years," Kipchoge told ESPN. "I tried and I did not get it -- 65 years, I am the first man -- I want to inspire many people that no human is limited.

"That was the best moment of my life. The pressure was very big on my shoulders. I got a phone call from the president of Kenya. I am the happiest man today."

Kipchoge ran a pace of 4:33.5 minutes per mile and ended up 11 seconds ahead of schedule midway through his run. The Pacemakers did trail off for the final 500 meters as Kipchoge crossed the finish line and celebrated his triumph.

The Kenyan won a gold medal in the marathon at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He broke the world record in 2:01:39 at the Berlin Marathon in 2018.