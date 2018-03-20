Ellen DeGeneres to Olympic ice dancers Tessa Virtue, David Moir: 'Are you a couple?'

It was fair to wonder after the 2018 Winter Olympics whether Tessa Virtue and David Moir, the stupendous, record-breaking Canadian ice dancing duo, won more than a gold medal for their romantic routines.

More specifically, it was fair to wonder whether they had won each other.

Seriously, how else do you explain this?

No, wait ... how else do you explain this?

For a second there, we thought we might have to censor this story.

If you don't see the passion, the emotion, the love in those eyes and those limbs, then what do you see? (And no, now is not the time for all you ice dancing experts to tell us that every tandem routine on frozen water is about sensuality at its root.)

Anyway, it's no surprise that Olympics fans saw something more than talent when they watched Moir and Virtue go at it, because when the duo hit the stage for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" this week, even Ellen couldn't help but ask the question everyone's been longing to ask.

Are you a couple?

And it turns out ... they are not, insisting several times that they are not dating. (*Sad trombone.*) But the Canadian ice dancers also assured Ellen -- and the world -- that it's actually perfectly OK to think of them as being romantically linked. That's a practice that's probably not recommended in literally any other setting, but for them, Virtue said, it almost confirms that they're doing their jobs well on the ice.

"We are not (a couple)," she told Ellen," but we always say, 'That's a big compliment.' What we portray on the ice is really important to us, and we love getting into character and telling a story. A lot of the emotions we portray are universal themes that resonate with everyone, so the fact that people feel invested in our partnership is truly remarkable."

Good thing for the rest of the world, which can (we guess?) continue to believe that Moir and Virtue are an item.

Because how else are we to comprehend that the two dancers share the same profile picture on Wikipedia and/or look at this picture and live knowing they aren't together?

To the relationship that is but really isn't!