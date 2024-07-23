Great Britain's Charlotte Dujardin, a three-time Olympic gold medalist in dressage, will not be competing in Paris after being provisionally suspended by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports. This is due to a video that surfaced in which she engaged in "conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare."

She had already voluntarily withdrawn from the upcoming Summer Games and has been cooperating with the investigation, according to the FEI.

In a social media post, Dujardin said the video was from four years ago and she admitted to "making an error of judgment during a coaching session."

"What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed ahnd should have set a better example in that moment," she said. "I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors."

Through the London, Rio and Tokyo Olympics, Dujardin has picked up one bronze medal, two silvers and three golds. She needed just one more medal to become the most decorated British female Olympian of all time, as she is currently tied with retired cyclist Laura Kenny.

"We are deeply disappointed with this case, especially as we approach the Olympic Games in Paris 2024," FEI President Ingmar De Vos said in an official statement. "However, it is our responsibility and crucial that we address any instances of abuse, as equine welfare cannot be compromised.

"Charlotte has expressed genuine remorse for her actions, and we recognise and appreciate her willingness to take responsibility. Despite the unfortunate timing, we believe this action reaffirms the FEI's commitment to welfare as the guardians of our equine partners and the integrity of our sport."