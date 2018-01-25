Former North Korean spy, mass murderer: Kim Jong Un using Olympics as 'a weapon'

Kim Jong Un smiles in a photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. Getty Images

If North and South Korea's decision to march and compete together at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang is a sign of peace to come, Kim Hyon-hui isn't buying it.

The 54-year-old woman, who murdered more than 100 people by bombing a passenger jet in 1987 at the request of late North Korean leader Kim Jong II, told NBC News' Bill Neely that the state is "using the Olympics as a weapon" and "trying to escape" its international sanctions "by holding hands with South Korea."

Hyon-hui, who was pardoned for her crime as a 25-year-old as a result of being "brainwashed" in North Korean capital Pyongyang, specifically targeted current North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un as the man behind "dark motives" at the Olympics, per Neely.

According to Kim Hyon-hui, the regime hopes to try to separate South Korea from its ally, the United States, and eventually to reunify the Korean Peninsula under Communist rule. She described the joint Korean Olympic team as "a publicity stunt for Kim Jong Un."

The United States has often been mentioned in talks of international discord involving North Korea. Sen. Lindsey Graham once said he was confident Team USA would boycott the 2018 Winter Games altogether if North Korea showed up. Before follow-ups from President Donald Trump, who called for a safe collaboration between all sides, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said it was possible that Team USA would steer clear of PyeongChang because of concerns with Kim Jong Un's nuclear and missile tests.

The Winter Games themselves have had to face repercussions of North Korea's global reputation. Previous reports suggested interest in the 2018 Olympics was "very low," and that tourist travel plans to South Korea were "stagnant."