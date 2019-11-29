Four-time gold medalist Mo Farah announces track comeback for 10,000 meters at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

On Friday, Olympic champion runner Mo Farah announced he is returning to the sport and will participate in the 10,000-meter race at the 2020 Olympic Games, looking to win the event for an unprecedented thrid time. The four-time Olympic gold medalist broke the news on his YouTube channel with a video on the track saying, "I'm really excited to be competing. I'm back on the track."

At the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, he took home the gold in both 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters. Farah said he took some time off to spend with his family but is excited to be back doing the sport he loves.

"I hope I haven't lost my speed," the 36-year-old said in the announcement.

In August of 2017 he won the 5,000 meters at the Diamond League finals in Zurich and since then, he has been focused on marathon and road races. He has been rather successful in his new journey, winning the Chicago Marathon in 2018.

The news from Farah comes a day after UK Athletics asked a lawyer to review its time with track coach Alberto Salazar, who has been banned for four years by the U.S. Doping Agency, and the Nike Oregon Project, which is now shut down.

Farah worked with Salazar from 2011-17 during peak years of his career. Salazar was also hired by UK Athletics to advise its endurance program in 2013.

Salazar's ban came earlier this year for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct." USADA's reports also said he "trafficked testosterone" and "administered a prohibited IV infusion"

Salzar denied the accusations and filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport which is not likely to be completed before the Tokyo Olympics begin.

Farah has not been connected to the doping scandal by the USADA.