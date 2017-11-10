Gold medalist Aly Raisman says U.S. national team doctor sexually abused her

Aly Raisman won two silver medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics as well as team gold. USATSI

Six-time Olympic medalist and three-time gold-winning gymnast Aly Raisman is the latest to allege sexual abuse by Dr. Larry Nassar, a Michigan doctor who worked with the United States gymnastics team. Raisman, 23, said she was just 15 years old when she was first abused by Nassar. Raisman is the second U.S. gymnast in the past month to accuse Nassar of abuse, with McKayla Maroney making similar claims in mid-October.

In an interview with "60 Minutes" that will air Sunday on CBS, Raisman gave her account of Nassar's advances. Raisman is also releasing a book, Fierce, set to be released Tuesday. Raisman said that she spoke to FBI investigators after the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, but the Indianapolis Star later reported that USA Gymnastics didn't report sexual abuse allegations until the athlete or a parent did so.

Nassar is currently in jail. He has been sued by over 130 women, and is in Michigan awaiting trial for over 22 state charges, including the possession of child pornography. Raisman and Maroney have both said that Nassar's harassment came in the form of "treatments." According to Raisman, however, the issue is systemic along with Nassar, and she has been asked in the past why she didn't speak out sooner.

"Why are we looking at why didn't the girls speak up?" Raisman asked. "Why not look at what about the culture? What did USA Gymnastics do, and Larry Nassar do, to manipulate these girls so much that they are so afraid to speak up?"

Raisman continued after Jon Lapook of "60 Minutes" noted her anger. "I am angry," she said. "I'm really upset because it's been ... I care a lot you know, when I see these young girls that come up to me, and they ask for pictures or autographs, whatever it is, I just ... I can't. ... Every time I look at them, every time I see them smiling, I just think ... I just want to create change so that they never, ever have to go through this."

Since the Nassar scandal broke, USA Gymnastics has changed its reporting system, requiring "mandatory reporting" of any and all sexual abuse. In a statement to "60 Minutes," it added that "USA Gymnastics is very sorry that any athlete has been harmed. We want to work with Aly and all interested athletes to keep athletes safe."