Governor asks Texas Rangers to investigate sex assault allegations at Karolyi Ranch
USA Gymnastics has already ended its relationship with the ranch, but the state of Texas wants answers
Karolyi Ranch, the now-infamous training site where numerous female gymnasts have alleged that they were sexually assaulted, is coming under investigation from the the Texas Rangers at the request of Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The facility -- which has already had its relationship with U.S. gymnastics terminated -- employed Larry Nassar, who was sentenced earlier this month in Michigan to 40-175 years in prison after accepting a plea deal for his sexual crimes.
"Those athletes, as well as all Texans, deserve to know that no stone is left unturned to ensure that the allegations are thoroughly vetted and the perpetrators and enablers of any such misconduct are brought to justice," Abbott said in a letter to Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McGraw on Tuesday, per The Dallas Morning News. "The people of Texas demand, and the victims deserve, nothing less."
The Rangers are going to be part of a joint investigation with the Walker County Sheriff's Office for the investigation. The sheriff's office had already opened up an investigation of its own, which Abbott credited. The Rangers are merely going to serve as a complement for the investigation.
The state's medical board has previously confirmed that Nassar was practicing medicine without a Texas medical license, according to The Dallas Morning News.
The fallout from the case at Michigan State has been swift, with the school's president, Lou Anna Simon, and athletic director Mark Hollis both resigning after the sentencing. Furthermore, the United States Olympic Committee demanded all members of the USA Gymnastics board resign.
