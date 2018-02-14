Highlights from Shaun White's thrilling run to win gold at the Winter Olympics
If you missed Shaun White in the halfpipe on Tuesday night, here's what you missed
Shaun White -- Olympic champion. It's true again, for the third time, after White put down the run of his life on Tuesday night in NBC's primetime coverage on his final trip down the halfpipe to win gold. The 31-year-old American snowboarding legend finished with a winning score of 97.75 to jump to the top of the leaderboard. Fittingly, White's dramatic gold marked the 100th gold medal for the United States in its Winter Olympics history.
Heading into his third and final run, White sat behind Japan's Ayumu Hirano, who overtook White in the second round with an impressive run that earned him a 95.25. Knowing he needed an aggressive, strong run to surpass that number, White brought his best.
Here's our live blog with a recap of all the drama.
