How to watch Lindsey Vonn at the Winter Olympics: TV channels, dates, events, stream

When's Lindsey Vonn skiing at the Olympics? It's a good question, since Vonn hasn't skied a race yet and we're well into the first week of competition. Well, if you've been waiting for Vonn to push out of the start gates, you're going to have to wait a little longer. Her first scheduled event isn't until Friday in the women's super-G.

We've got you covered with all the info you need: Events, dates, TV and stream info and a bio blast on Vonn since you last saw her in an Olympics eight years ago in Vancouver. Vonn expects to compete in three events in Pyeongchang -- the downhill, her best event, and the super-G and the combined. She has won races in all five alpine disciplines, however, on the World Cup circuit.

How to watch Lindsey Vonn at the Winter Olympics

Date: Friday, Feb. 16

Event: Women's super-G gold medal final

Time: 8 p.m.-midnight ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV

Event: Women's downhill training

Time: 8-10:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20

Event: Women's downhill gold medal final

Time: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV

Date: Thursday, Feb. 22

Event: Women's combined

Time: 8 p.m.-midnight ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV

Date: Friday, Feb. 23

Event: Women's combined gold medal run

Time: 12:35-2 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV

NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will combine to present more than 1,800 hours of streaming coverage, including live streaming of all NBC network Primetime broadcasts. The NBC Sports App will present live streamed and on-demand coverage of all competition across all 15 sports and 102 medal events.

What's Vonn's Olympic history?

Lindsey Vonn's road back to the Winter Olympics hasn't been easy. After winning a gold medal to go with a bronze at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, injuries kept one of Team USA's most famous Olympians out of the 2014 Sochi Olympics. She tore her ACL in 2013, and seemed absolutely heartbroken to have to miss the 2014 Games after the knee wouldn't hold up to the rigors of competition. Now at 33, facing what will likely be her last Olympics, Vonn is looking at Pyeongchang as the last unfinished business in a historic ski racing career.

"Eight years has been a very long time," she told the Associated Press, via CNBC. "Obviously, I was very ... disappointed and devastated and frustrated that I missed Sochi. I've been waiting for this for a long time. I'm ready.''

Vonn won a gold and a bronze medal in Vancouver. She was 25 at the time. She made her Olympic debut in the 2002 Salt Lake City Games at just 17, skiing the slalom and combined (downhill and slalom), where she finished sixth. She was a medal favorite entering the 2006 Turin Olympics but a violent crash in her second run of downhill training sent her to the hospital in a helicopter. Undaunted, a severely-bruised and sore Vonn left the hospital after one night and skied in the downhill two days later, finishing eighth. She also battled through injury in Vancouver, overcoming a severe bone bruise to absolutely smoke the women's downwhill and bump teammate Julia Mancuso to the silver medal.

How has she done in recent events?



Vonn couldn't be entering the Pyeongchang Games in a better spot. She's coming off back-to-back downhill wins last weekend in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, at what was her final tune-up before the Pyeongchang Olympics. Sunday's win marked her third straight in the discipline after also winning in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, two weeks ago.

"Two wins is as good as it gets, really. It's just been a perfect weekend," Vonn told the Associated Press. "It has really been the exact preparation that I was hoping for going into South Korea."

What Olympic events will Vonn be in?

Vonn is only one of six women to win World Cup races in all five alpine disciplines: downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom and combined, which pairs a downhill run with a slalom run. But she likely won't be skiing in all five at the Pyeongchang Games after telling the AP that she plans to compete in downhill, super-G and the combined event at the Olympics.

What's Vonn's resume outside of the Olympics?

In a word? Impeccable. Vonn has the most World Cup wins of any woman at 81, and she's only five behind all-time leader Ingemar Stenmark. Vonn has every possibility of breaking Stenmark's record. She also owns 135 World Cup podium finishes (top 3) and has won four World Cup overall championships and is one of only two female skiers to do so, along with Annemarie Moser-Pröll. Vonn won three consecutive overall titles in 2008, 2009, and 2010 and her last in 2012. She also owns a record eight World Cup season titles in the downhill discipline (2008–2013, 2015, 2016), five titles in super-G (2009–2012, 2015), and three consecutive titles in the combined (2010–2012). In 2016, she won her 20th World Cup crystal globe title -- an all-time record among men or women, passing Stenmark, who won 19 globes from 1975 to 1984.

What's her beef with Donald Trump?

Vonn, speaking to CNN in early December, said she won't be attending the White House to meet Donald Trump after the Olympics if she's invited.

"Well, I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president," Vonn told CNN. "I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremony. I want to represent our country well. I don't think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that."

Vonn is one of many U.S. athletes to voice criticisms of the Trump administration in the lead-up to the Games, but she's arguably the most famous. And, after her CNN comments made the rounds on the internet, Vonn says she came under heavy fire from Trump supporters, remarking that "people are hoping I broke my neck."

Vonn clarified her remarks in an Instagram post.

Where do I know her face from?

Pretty much everywhere. Vonn has been all over the map. She dated Tiger Woods from March 2013 to May 2015 after meeting him at 2012 charity event, and before Woods she was married to fellow skier Thomas Vonn. After their 2011 announcement of divorce, Vonn obviously kept his last name. She appeared as a guest star in "Law & Order," and appeared in dozens of different publications. She also appeared in a commercial spot during the Super Bowl that highlighted her training regimen, along with her road to the Winter Olympics