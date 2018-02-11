How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin at the 2018 Winter Olympics: TV, streaming schedule, dates

If you haven't heard of Mikaela Shiffrin by now, you probably will soon. And that's not only because she set Twitter ablaze on Friday with an apparent misunderstanding -- or carefree mention -- of "Netflix and chill" during an interview with Katie Couric.

The 22-year-old World Cup star is actually one of the rising faces of Team USA, and, after a 2014 Sochi appearance that saw her become the youngest slalom champion in Olympic history, she's one of the top American athletes to watch at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

How can you watch her, you ask? We've got everything you need right here. Shiffrin plans to compete in the slalom, giant slalom and combined, per NBC, but she could also end up competing in all five of the alpine disciplines, so here's every chance for a Shiffrin sighting:

How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin at the Winter Olympics

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11

Event: Women's giant slalom

Time: 7-11 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11

Event: Women's giant slalom gold medal final

Time: 11:35 p.m.-1 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13

Event: Women's slalom, first run

Time: 8-11:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14

Event: Women's slalom gold medal final

Time: 12:05-1:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Date: Friday, Feb. 16

Event: Women's super-G gold medal final

Time: 8 p.m.-midnight ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Date: Sunday, Feb. 18 and Monday, Feb. 19

Event: Women's downhill training

Time: 8-10:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20

Event: Women's downhill gold medal final

Time: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Date: Thursday, Feb. 22

Event: Women's combined

Time: 8 p.m.-midnight ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Date: Friday, Feb. 23

Event: Women's combined gold medal run

Time: 12:35-2 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will combine to present more than 1,800 hours of streaming coverage, including live streaming of all NBC network Primetime broadcasts. The NBC Sports App will present live streamed and on-demand coverage of all competition across all 15 sports and 102 medal events. You can also stream all of NBC's coverage on fuboTV (try for free).