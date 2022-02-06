The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have finally arrived. Starting Friday, Olympians such as Shaun White, Chloe Kim and more return to action on the international stage.

The Games officially kick off with the Opening Ceremony on Friday as live coverage starts at 6:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch

What: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Where: Beijing, China

Beijing, China When: Feb. 3-20

Feb. 3-20 Channel: NBC, CNBC, USA

NBC, CNBC, USA Stream: fuboTV (try for free), Peacock

White, the 35-year-old American snowboarder, is vying for his fourth gold medal in the men's halfpipe event. A podium finish would make White the sport's oldest Olympic champion ever and serve as a perfect send-off for the California native, as these are his last Games.

While White's career is dwindling away, fellow American snowboarder Chloe Kim is only beginning her Olympic legacy. In the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, Kim became the youngest women's halfpipe winner ever at age 17. Kim also became the youngest woman to land consecutive 1080-degree spins in Pyeongchang, leaving fans giddy over what she could bring to Beijing.

Team USA's men's hockey team will also be hunting for gold in Beijing, but it will do so without the likes of NHL stars Auston Matthews and Patrick Kane because the league dealt with a COVID-19 crisis earlier this season. In the NHL players' place, Team USA invited mostly college players and will field its youngest roster since 1994. The squad also features teenagers for the first time since 1992.

The Beijing Games are bringing seven new events into the fold, increasing the sporting-event total to a record 109. Women's monobob, men's and women's big air (freestyle skiing), mixed team snowboard cross, mixed team aerials, mixed team short track relay, and mixed team ski jumping will all make their Olympic debuts. Keep track of the medal count here and the Olympic schedule here.