There are still plenty of questions surrounding next year's scheduled Summer Olympics in Japan. And looking ahead, Beijing, which is set to host the 2022 Winter Olympics a year later, is now in the spotlight -- and not for a good reason. Human rights groups are calling for the Olympics to be moved from Beijing, citing human rights violations as the reason. Talks of boycotts are already happening, according to the Associated Press.

A coalition of human rights groups recently penned a letter to the International Olympic Committee and its President Thomas Bachthem asking those in charge to "reverse its mistake in awarding Beijing the honor of hosting the Winter Olympic Games in 2022," the AP reported.

In the letter, the group said that the 2008 Olympics, which also took place in Beijing, did not help the country's human rights record. Since that year, the human rights groups claim, China has put in "an Orwellian surveillance network" in Tibet. The human rights advocates also noted that the Chinese government has incarcerated over one million Uighurs, a predominately Muslim group, in the Xinjiang region as another violation.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying spoke out against the advocates' demands and claimed that what is happening in Xinjiang is security related:

"Through vocational education and training, Xinjiang has taken preventive counter-terrorism and de-radicalization measures, effectively contained the once frequent terrorist activities, and protected the right to life, health and development of all ethnic groups," Chunying said, according to the AP. "Over the past four years there hasn't been a single terrorist attack in Xinjiang."

Another Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, says the human rights groups filing these claims are trying to politicize the games. She argues that making the event about politics is against the Olympic Charter.

"Awarding the Olympic Games to a national Olympic committee does not mean that the IOC agrees with the political structure, social circumstances or human rights standards in the country," the IOC told the AP in a statement.