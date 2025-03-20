Kirsty Coventry was elected as the new president of the International Olympic Committee on Thursday. Coventry became the first woman to be chosen for the global sports post and also the first African to be named the president of the IOC.

Coventry is the Zimbabwe sports minister as well being a two-time Olympic swimming gold medalist. Nearly 100 colleagues voted for Coventry to be elected to the iconic position as part of a seven-candidate field.

"I will make all of you very, very proud and hopefully extremely confident in the decision you have taken," Coventry said during her acceptance speech. "Now we have got some work together."

The 41-year old will receive an eight-year mandate at the post, which runs through 2033. Coventry will officially replace current IOC president Thomas Bach on June 23, 2025, which is Olympic Day. Bach was a large supporter of Coventry being his successor, and had reached the maximum term of 12 years in office.

Coventry was congratulated by Juan Antonio Samaranch on stage following her victory, who was expected to be her biggest competition in the vote.

Four presidents of various sports governing bodies were also candidates in the vote, including Sebastian Coe (track and field), Johan Eliasch (skiing), David Lappartient (cycling) and Morinari Watanbe (gymnastics). Jordan's Prince Feisal al Hussein was also in contention.

Coventry's IOC will also need to find a host for the 2036 Summer Games, which could go to India or the Middle East. She will get her first chance to oversee an Olympic Games with the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.