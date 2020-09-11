In less than a year, the Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to begin -- after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic -- but there are still quite a few questions that need to be answered. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach spoke to the media this week and revealed that he believes that the environment for the Tokyo Olympics is going to be constantly changing.

"We don't really know what environment we will be in next year," Bach said. "It's just too early to give a concrete answer to what will be the final scenario and the final approach."

Olympic organizers and IOC members still believe that the Summer Olympics will happen. In fact, earlier this week, Japanese Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto said that she believes that the Olympics should be held "at any cost."

"All the people involved with the games are working together to prepare, and the athletes are also making considerable efforts toward next year under the circumstances they've been handed," she said on Tuesday. "I think we have to hold the games at any cost... I want to concentrate all our efforts on measures against the coronavirus."

Bach said that there has been progress on a quick testing window and vaccines, which makes him "cautiously optimistic."

It's unclear if there will be a vaccine in place when the Olympics are set to open on July 23, 2021. As of right now, Tokyo Olympic CEO Toshiro Muto doesn't believe that a vaccine will be needed in order for the Olympics to be held.

"It's not a prerequisite," Muto said regarding a potential vaccine. "The International Olympic Committee and the WHO already discussed this matter. It's not a condition for the delivery of the Tokyo 2020 Games. A vaccine is not a requirement. Of course, if vaccines are developed we'll really appreciate it. And for Tokyo 2020 this will be great. But if you ask me if that's a condition — it's not a condition."

When it comes to the athletes competing in the Olympics, Bach believes that participating athletes may still have to quarantine if they contract COVID-19.

"If you need a quarantine to ensure a safe environment for all the participants of the games, then you need to go to quarantine," Bach said. "Again, it's a responsibility toward everybody and nobody can just look at him or herself and say: 'I do not want this', or 'I don't think this is fair.'"

One of the biggest question marks regarding the Summer Olympics is the presence of fans.

In the United States, there have been very few sporting events where fans have been allowed to attend. However, Japan has held baseball and soccer games with a limited number of fans inside the stadiums. In addition, Japan has had 1,350 deaths compared to the over 190,000 deaths that the United States has seen.

"At some stage before the games we will have to take these relevant decisions," Bach said. "Right now I'm sorry I'm not in a position to give you very concrete answers. Again, we don't know how the world looks like tomorrow, so how can you expect from us to know how the world looks in 300, how many days?"

Bach is unsure what will happen with regards to non-Japanese fans that had previously purchased tickets to the Olympics. Much like the entire process, there will be clearer answers when the Summer Games get closer to beginning next July.