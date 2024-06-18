Kitefoiler J.J. Rice, who was set to represent Tonga in the 2024 Paris Olympics, has died in a diving accident. Rice was just 18 years old.

Rice's father, Darren Rice, confirmed news of his son's death on Monday to the Matangi Tonga newspaper. Rice died on Saturday in Faleloa on the island of Ha'apai in Tonga.

At the time of his death, Rice was free diving from a boat when he suffered a shallow water blackout, according to a Matangi Tonga report. A swallow water blackout refers to a loss of consciousness due to hypoxia during a dive in shallow water. Attempts to revive Rice were unsuccessful.

"I was blessed with the most amazing brother in the whole world and it pains me to say that he's passed away," Rice's sister, Lily, wrote in a Facebook post. "He was an amazing kitefoiler and he would have made it to the Olympics and come out with a big shiny medal. He made so many amazing friends all over the world."

Rice was going to be the first Caucasian to represent the country of Tonga in any Olympics. He was born in the United States to British parents but ended up growing up on Ha'apai. Rice finished eighth at the Sail Sydney event in December 2023 to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

The Paris Olympics will be the first time in which kitefoiling will be an Olympic sport. Rice had been training in Europe to prepare for the Summer Games.