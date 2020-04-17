Jamaican bobsled team member that inspired 'Cool Runnings' dies after battling coronavirus

Sam Clayton Jr., one of the members of the 1988 Jamaican bobsled team, died last month from coronavirus, according to a report from the New York Times. He was 58 years old.

In addition to participating on the iconic 1988 Winter Olympics squad that inspired the movie Cool Runnings, Clayton Jr. later became famous for his contributions to music as a producer, sound engineer and manager in Jamaica's reggae scene. His technical work was mostly done at Kingston's famous Harry J. Studio, helping Jamaican roots reggae artists like Horace Andy and Ernest Ranglin with their sound.

Clayton died on March 31 in Kingston, Jamaica. The cause of death was confirmed as coronavirus to the New York Times through an email sent by David Hinds, the lead singer of the reggae band, Steel Pulse.

"Most important of all, in this thieving, cutthroat music industry of ours, he was trustworthy," Hinds said of Clayton Jr. "Where Sam towered over the rest of his peers, is that he held dearly every task he did, no matter how small, or how tedious. They all got his relentless undivided attention."

Clayton Jr. is survived by his wife, Annie Clayton; a daughter, Joelle Clayton; three sons, John and Simon Clayton and Ice Fulchiron; four sisters, Nicole, Sophia, Aiesha and Suzzanne Clayton; and three grandchildren.