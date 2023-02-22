The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) are both appealing the decision by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) not to ban Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva after she tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Beijing Olympics in 2022.

In December 2021, Valieva tested positive for traces of trimetazidine. Despite that result, RUSADA allowed the 15-year-old Valieva to participate in the 2022 Olympics. After reviewing her case, RUSADA said that Valieva did commit an anti-doping rule violation, but she owned "no fault or negligence" in the situation.

WADA further investigated RUSADA's ruling and announced on Tuesday that it would file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). In its appeal, WADA is seeking a four-year ban for Valieva, as well as a disqualification of all her results after Christmas of 2021.

"Within the appeal, WADA is seeking a four-year period of ineligibility and disqualification of all the athlete's results from the date of the sample collection on 25 December 2021," WADA said in its statement. "As it has sought to do throughout this process, WADA will continue to push for this matter to proceed without further undue delay."

One day later, the ISU announced that it will also be appealing RUSADA's ruling with the CAS. The ISU also wants disqualifications for all of Valieva's results since she tested positive, but it will leave the length of the ban up to the CAS.

"The ISU is seeking a period of ineligibility at CAS's own discretion, starting from 25 December 2021 and disqualification of all results achieved during this period including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes," the ISU wrote in its announcement.

The ISU said it wants to protect athletes from the negative effects of doping, but in order to do that, there need to be sanctions for those found guilty of doping.

"The ISU is of the opinion that all young athletes must be protected against doping. Such protection cannot happen by exempting young athletes from sanctions," the ISU said in a statement.

At the 2022 Olympics, Valieva and the rest of the Russians won gold in the team event, with the United States settling for silver. If Valieva's results are disqualified, the U.S. would retroactively be awarded the gold medal.

In a statement released earlier this month, U.S. Figure Skating said it was "deeply frustrated" by how long the process has taken and called on the world doping authorities to make a decision so the athletes could get the recognition they deserve.