American swimmer Katie Ledecky broke her own 800-meter freestyle world record by swimming 8:04.12 at the Tyr Pro Series meet in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Saturday. She set her previous record of 8:04.79 at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and now holds the top 10 times ever recorded in the event.

"I can't stop smiling, it's been like that all week though, so it's not really new," Ledecky said after the race (via USA Swimming). "It's been so many years in the making to do it tonight. It's been an incredible night.

"...The crowd was amazing tonight; I couldn't have done it without that. I flipped at the 750, and it was loud in here, and I just told myself I'm not letting this opportunity go to waste and started sprinting."

During last year's Paris Olympics, Ledecky won four medals and became the most decorated female American Olympian of all time with a total of 14 medals -- nine gold, four silver and one bronze -- through her outstanding career. After that achievement, Ledecky said she plans to compete at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"There are many days that are hard," Ledecky told CBS Mornings in September. "There are many races that are challenging, but I love it. I love being with my teammates. I love setting goals for myself and pursuing them."

Ledecky was not the only American swimmer making history this weekend, as Gretchen Walsh broke her own 100m butterfly record twice. She swam 55.18 last June at the Olympic trials, and broke that record on Saturday by swimming 55.09 seconds in the morning prelims. She then swam 54.60 in the finals to break the record again and become the first woman ever to swim the 100m butterfly event in less than 55 seconds.

Ledecky celebrated Walsh's achievement and was happy to share the spotlight.

"There is always a story to each world record that I set," Ledecky said. "I think tonight is the first one I've done when another American has done it. Hats off to Gretchen (Walsh) for getting us rolling this morning and starting a world record party."