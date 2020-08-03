Watch Now: Frozen Forecast: All On The Line ( 1:41 )

Katie Ledecky is 23 years old and has already secured herself in swimming history. She has five Olympic gold medals, 15 world championship gold medals -- the most in history for a female swimmer -- and has world records in the women's 400-, 800-, and 1,500-meter freestyle. Not too shabby.

She has now done something arguably more impressive than anything listed above: She swam the length of a pool with a glass of chocolate milk on her head without spilling it.

I don't know how many takes this took, with her level of talent I imagine only one, and I don't know how a person even discovers they have this talent. But leave it to Katie, she got it done.

Take a look at the very impressive video:

I still have so many questions, including what benefits this actually has. That being said, I'm about as far removed from an Olympic swimmer as a person can be, so I'll trust she knows what she's doing.

Ledecky cleared up some of these questions when spoke about why she decided to do this, saying it was a challenge she came up with to kick off the Got Milk challenge.

"To kick got milk? off in a new and fresh way, my friends at milk asked if I wanted to help kick off the #gotmilkchallenge," she said (via J-14). "I thought it would be fun to see if I could swim a full lap while balancing a glass of chocolate milk on my head – trying not to spill any – and it was a success! It's my first time on TikTok, so I can't wait to see what else people can do with milk."