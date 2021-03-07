American Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky won the 800m freestyle at the TYR Pro Swim Series in her first national championship in a year on Saturday -- a delay that was due to postponed competitions during the coronavirus pandemic. She won with a time of 8 minutes, 13.64 seconds.

In typical Ledecky fashion her victory was rather dominant. Her time was a whole 12.3 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher, Leah Smith, who finished her race at 8:25.67. In third place came another United States Olympian, Haley Anderson. This was the fourth title she won, claiming victory in the 200, 400 and 1,500 freestyles over the four-day meet.

Her Olympic plans will likely include all four of these competitions, and some relays, as the Associated Press noted.

Ledecky was not the only notable winner at the Texas-based meet. Two-time American gold medalist Simone Manuel won the 800, with a time of 24.70, three tenths of a second better than Abbey Weitzeil, who won gold with Manuel in the 4x100m relay at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

"I would've liked to swim faster. I'm always going to think that," Manuel said. "I had some goal times I wanted to hit at this meet that I didn't hit. I haven't been to a meet during COVID and that's a different experience."

Also in the event was former United States Olympian, Ryan Lochte. He finished fifth in the 200 individual medley.