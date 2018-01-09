Kayaker banned from Olympics after spiking competitor's drink with steroids
Japan's Yasuhiro Suzuki admits to lacing his fellow kayaker's drink with anabolic steroids
One of Japan's top prospects for the 2020 Tokyo Games has been banned from the Olympics after admitting to spiking his fellow kayaker's drink with anabolic steroids.
As reported by The Japan Times and announced by the Japan Anti-Doping Agency on Tuesday, 32-year-old Yasuhiro Suzuki will be ineligible to compete in any Olympics for the next eight years after an investigation by the Japan Canoe Federation revealed that he put a "muscle-building supplement" with a "banned steroid" into the drink of Seiji Komatsu.
Komatsu was Suzuki's teammate at the 2017 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, but he was also Suzuki's competition for a potential spot on Japan's 2020 Olympic kayaking team. Komatsu denied consuming any steroids after failing a subsequent drug test, reports said, and an investigation led to Suzuki telling the Canoe Federation "that he thought he couldn't win at the national championships," which led to the kayaker spiking his companion's drink.
Japan's Anti-Doping Agency called Suzuki's violation the country's first case of "deliberate contamination," but The Japan Times suggested that the banned kayaker is no stranger to such controversy:
In its investigation into the incident, the canoe federation found that Suzuki had made repeated attempts to sabotage other competitors, not only Komatsu, by such means as stealing equipment used in training and competition. It has recommended Suzuki's expulsion from the federation.
