Following his Super Bowl halftime show, Kendrick Lamar will likely perform on another one of the biggest stages in sports. Organizers for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles told the Associated Press that there's a strong possibility Lamar will be involved with the opening ceremony.

Earlier this year, wildfires devastated much of the Los Angeles area, and organizers want the 2028 Olympics to reflect the city's resilience. Organizing committee chairman Casey Wasserman said he wants the Olympics to be a sort of "rebirth" for the city.

Wasserman noted that the city's wildfire recovery efforts will be part of the group's "core philosophy" as it plans for the 2028 Summer Games. Wasserman also runs an international talent and promotions agency, which represents Lamar, and he strongly hinted that the Grammy winner would be at the center of the festivities.

"Fortunately in my day job I represent Kendrick Lamar," Wasserman told the AP. "He is truly an L.A. icon, so I think it would be a pretty fair bet that Kendrick will be involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles in some way."

Lamar just performed at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in New Orleans, and his act featured special guests like SZA, Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams. Of course, Lamar played his Grammy-winning song "Not Like Us."

As Olympic organizers look ahead to 2028, they got "very lucky" that the wildfires didn't suffer any major damage from the fires, according to Wasserman. He added that the priority right now is "helping people get back in their homes."