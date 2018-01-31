Larry Nassar awaits next sentencing, will hear over 50 new victim impact statements

The suspense surrounding Larry Nassar has dissipated -- he will spend the rest of his life in prison -- but the pain hasn't. A week after judge Rosemarie Aquilina was praised for not only giving Nassar's victims a platform to speak, but also offering each of the more than 150 victims words of encouragement, Nassar will have to hear from more of the young women who he sexually assaulted.

The 54-year-old disgraced former doctor for Michigan State athletics and USA Gymnastics is facing sentencing for three molestations at Twistars, a gymnastics club in Eaton County, Mich. However, Nassar's third sentencing in as months -- he faces 40-125 years -- is secondary for the 57 women who have reportedly signed up to give statements at the sentencing.

Nassar's plea agreement will give everyone an opportunity to speak, whether he likes it or lot. Nassar complained partway through the seven days of statements during his sentencing in Ingham County, that listening to so many victim impact statements was "mental cruelty" in a letter to Aquilina, saying she had turned the hearing into a sideshow for the media.

McKayla Maroney gave a statement through a representative, while Aly Raisman spoke for herself. Simone Biles, who didn't give a victim impact statement, spoke up after the sentencing. Biles heaped praise on Aquilina while asking the United States Olympic Committee why she hadn't heard from it.

"I wish [Aquilina] would have just given him a crazy number like 3,000 years," Biles said to Hoda Kotb on "Today." However, "she was a boss and she was absolutely amazing."

As for the USOC, which immediately demanded that USA Gymnastics fire its entire board after the sentencing, Biles was less impressed. "USOC has not reached out yet," she said to Kotb. "As one of their athletes, I think it's kind of crazy, but hopefully, they'll reach out."

Biles is currently training for the 2020 Olympics and is not expected to speak at Nassar's next sentencing.

The fallout at Michigan State from the case has been swift and sweeping. President Lou Anna Simon resigned and shortly after Athletic Director Mark Hollis did the same. Mark Dantonio and Tom Izzo have both come under scrutiny for how they've handled sexual assault cases in the past, and their futures are up in the air.

Other repercussions include a joint investigation by the Texas Rangers and local sheriff's office of the now-infamous Karolyi Ranch in Texas, where many of the sexual assaults took place, and a new bill in Congress which requires organizations to immediately report even suspected cases of sexual abuse. The bill passed overwhelmingly.

This case will likely beget other changes, but for now, Nassar is in for another long week of hearing how he impacted the lives of the women he molested.