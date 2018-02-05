Larry Nassar sentenced to third prison term of 40 to 125 years for sexual abuse

Disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to a third prison term on Monday, earning him an additional 40 to 125 years behind bars for sexually assaulting young athletes under the guise of medical treatment.

The 54-year-old Nassar was previously sentenced to a 60-year federal term for child pornography charges, then 40 to 175 years for his serial abuse of underage girls and young women that he treated while serving in his role as a team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State athletics.

This latest sentence comes after Nassar pleaded guilty to "penetrating girls with ungloved hands when they sought treatment for injuries" at a popular Michigan training center for promising gymnasts.

In total, Nassar has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 260 women, many of whom have delivered emotional testimony in court over the past several weeks -- including prominent USA Olympians, such as three-time gold medalist Aly Raisman. During this latest sentencing hearing, Nassar was nearly attacked by a father of three girls who said they were sexually abused by the doctor.

Former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar at his third sentencing hearing in as many months. USATSI

Nassar will spend the rest of his life in prison, but his habitual abuse, which dates back to the 1990s, has also rocked both USA Gymnastics and Michigan State. In the wake of the scandal and the the devastating accounts delivered by Nassar's victims in court, the entire USAG Board of Directors tendered their resignations (adhering to the request of the U.S. Olympic Committee), as did Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon and MSU athletic director Mark Hollis.

There is still an ongoing investigation into how Nassar was able to get away with his heinous misconduct for so long and who may have enabled it, either directly or indirectly.