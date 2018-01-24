Larry Nassar to be sentenced Wednesday in sex abuse case after 169 victim statements

After seven days and 169 victim impact statements, disgraced former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is awaiting sentencing Wednesday for the sexual assault of gymnasts, some of them Olympians. Of the 169 statements, 156 of them came from the victims themselves.

Nassar complained to Judge Rosemarie Aquilina at one point in the proceedings, penning a letter saying that being subjected to the statements was "mental cruelty." Aquilina dismissed the complaint, adding that listening to the statements was part of Nassar's plea deal, and the statements went on as planned.

Nassar, 54, listened as each woman gave their statement, many of whom were children at the time of his abuse. Aquilina praised each gymnast, and called them "sister survivors." She also thanked each of them for their statements.

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman delivered a particularly pointed message to Nassar, saying that he is "nothing." McKayla Maroney also delivered a statement through a representative, and Jordyn Wieber delivered one as well.

When he was asked to apologize by now 18-year-old Emily Morales, Nassar obliged on Tuesday.

Nassar now faces 25 to 40 years in prison, on top of 60 years he's already received for the possession of child pornography. "He's not coming out between the three sentences that he will get. So you shouldn't be scared anymore," Aquilina said in response to a victim last week. Nassar will have a chance to speak on his own behalf once all of the statements are completed, should he choose to do so.