German Olympic gold medalist and world champion biathlete Laura Dahlmeier has died following a tragic climbing accident in the Karakoram mountain range of northern Pakistan, her management team and local officials confirmed. Dahlmeier, 31, was ascending Laila Peak on Monday when she was struck by falling rocks.

Despite a swift rescue response triggered by her climbing partner, Marina Eva, harsh weather and dangerous terrain hindered efforts to save or recover her, according to Faizullah Faraq, a spokesman for the regional Gilgit-Baltistan government.

Eva survived the incident and managed to descend to base camp with the help of rescuers Tuesday. According to a statement released on Dahlmeier's social media, Eva attempted to aid her partner for hours but was ultimately forced to leave the danger zone due to continued rockfall and lack of response. The post emphasized Dahlmeier's wish that no one risk their life to recover her body, a sentiment echoed by her family and team.

"She showed us that it's worth standing up for your dreams and goals and always staying true to yourself," the post said. "We are deeply grateful, dear Laura, that we were allowed to share our lives with you. Our shared moments and memories give us the strength and courage to continue on our path."

Pakistani authorities confirmed Dahlmeier's death Wednesday but were unable to retrieve her remains due to persistent poor weather. Military helicopters were placed on standby, though they could not deploy. Final decisions on recovery will be made in accordance with her family's wishes, Faraq said.

Dahlmeier had been traveling in the region since late June, successfully summiting Great Trango Tower on July 8 before attempting Laila Peak as her second major climb. She was an experienced mountaineer and a certified mountain and ski guide, also volunteering with her hometown's mountain rescue unit in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Widely regarded as one of biathlon's all-time greats, Dahlmeier won two Olympic golds and a bronze at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang. Her career also included seven World Championship titles and the 2016-17 overall World Cup crown before retiring from biathlon at age 25 in 2019, according to her website.