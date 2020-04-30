Laurie Hernandez's former coach suspended eight years by USA Gymnastics

The former coach of gold medal-winning United States gymnast Laurie Hernandez has been suspended for eight years following a hearing panel conducted by USA Gymnastics. Maggie Haney, who is the co-owner and coach of MG Elite in Morganville, New Jersey, was banned for emotionally and verbally abusing gymnasts.

The hearings began on Feb. 3 after months of delays. According to the Orange County Register, Tokyo 2020 hopeful gymnast Riley McCusker wrote a formal complaint to the panel.

Following the eight-year suspension, Haney can apply for reinstatement. If her reinstatement is granted, she'll be on probation for two years after that.

During the length of her suspension, Haney isn't allowed to attend any USA Gymnastics events.

After the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Hernandez stopped training with Haney. Hernandez won a silver medal on the balance beam and was a member of the U.S. team that won gold at the 2016 Olympics.

The original report alleged that Haney would force gymnasts to compete and train even if they were injured. Parents confirmed that Haney would yell at gymnasts for making mistakes and some as young as 10 years old.

"USA Gymnastics can confirm that the Safe Sport Hearing related to Maggie Haney has concluded. The independent hearing panel – comprised of three members of the gymnastics community, including an attorney, a club owner, and a former national team athlete – found that Ms. Haney violated the USA Gymnastics Code of Ethical Conduct, Safe Sport Policy, and other policies," USA Gymnastics said in a statement. "As a result, the hearing panel determined that Ms. Haney is suspended from membership, and any coaching of USA Gymnastics athletes or in member clubs, for a period of eight years, effective immediately, followed by a two-year probationary period. After the suspension concludes, Ms. Haney may reapply for membership after submitting proof of completing certain specified Safe Sport courses."

In addition, USA Gymnastics suspended MG Elite co-owner and coach Victoria Levine last month after similar allegations were made against her. That case is still ongoing despite there being a verdict in Haney's case.